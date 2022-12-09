By Ada Osadebe

American singer, Nick Carter known to be a member of the popular vocal group ‘Backstreet Boys’ has allegedly been accused of rape.

According to News, a complaint was filed on Thursday, claiming that a lady accused Nick of raping her when she was 17-years-old at a concert in Washington state.

The lawsuit claims that Carter gave the lady HPV and threatened to put her in jail if she told anybody what had happened.

It was filed in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, where Carter resides.

According to the lawsuit, he used a slur to describe the woman’s disability, she has autism and cerebral palsy and claimed that no one would believe her.

“He also said he’d turn people against me because he’s Nick Carter and he would wreck my life,” the woman is quoted as saying in a news release from her lawyer, Mark Boskovich.

In a statement, Michael Holtz, an attorney for Carter, called the allegations “legally meritless” and “entirely untrue.”

Holtz said the woman had been “manipulated into making false allegations about Nick and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time.”

“No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer — there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize,” he said.

Following reports, the US television network ABC has canceled a performance by Nick’s band, the “Backstreet Boys,” as a result of the accusations.

Although it was scheduled to air on December 14, but it was presently no longer included on ABC’s roster of holiday specials.