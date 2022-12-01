By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Imohiosen Patrick professionally known as DJ Neptune, has reacted to Wizkid’s announcement which threw his fans into a panic mood.

Wizkid, on Tuesday, shared a flyer for his concert, “Vibes on the Beach with Big Wiz,” on his Instagram story, scheduled to take place in Lagos on December 30, 2022.

The music star claimed that the performance will be his last in Lagos

He wrote: “Last time I ever perform in Lagos. Let’s rage!!”

DJ Tunez, in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, said Wizkid was serious about his statement.

He remarked that Nigeria has to build a stadium in honour of the music star.

He wrote, “Last show in Lagos Ever! Baba is serious oo!.

“Nigeria gonna have to build this Man a stadium! The Ayodeji Balogun Stadium or STARBOY ARENA!..

