By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said other that demanding that the North relinquishes Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairmanship to the South, he has no personal issue with Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate.

Wike said this while hosting political associates and Rivers Elders Council led by its Chairman, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, on his 55th birthday at his private residence in Rumueprikom on Tuesday.

He added that he has no regret contesting the presidential primary, which he lost to Atiku.

Wike said: “I don’t regret I ran for presidency. In the name of God, I am happy to make Rivers proud as far I am concerned.

“If they had allow it to be what it is supposed to be, I would have won the election. But it’s okay. It has happened.

“People said it’s because I lost election. It doesn’t matter. I didn’t lose election.

“This is my first time of trying to run for the presidency of Nigeria and we made impact. If it is easy, let them go ahead. Are they not the ones begging.

“I have no problem with the presidential candidate (Atiku). All I am saying is what is the interest of Rivers people? What is the interest of the South-South, and the South?”

Rivers elections

On the issues with estranged Rivers political allies, he said, “I called Austin (Opara), he sat here and I said, ‘look my brother, leave it, it will not work. I don’t want to cause crisis in our system. Amaechi finished eight years as governor, I’m going to finish eight years as governor too’.

“It will be difficult to sell another Ikwerre person as governor for another eight years. Omehia said he wants to go to the Senate, I said leave it. Ikwerre has gone, Ogu has gone, leave Etche to go.

“You people said I should go (to Senate), I said I won’t. Allwell (Onyesoh) could not have stopped me.

“Yes, today we are majority, you don’t know what tomorrow will be. I never did anything to undermine anybody. We must understand that.”

Against allegations that he imposed Sim Fubara as Rivers PDP guber candidate, Wike said the decision was collective.

He added: “When O. C. J. Okocha comes back, we will publish the agreement signed by all.

“We will win. I am not running for election, but I’m running an election. My name is not in the ballot, but I’m running an election.

“You’ll hear what is going to happen. Everybody don’t panic. It is something God has given to us.”

‘We’ll wait for your diretive’

The Chairman, Rivers Elders Council, Chief Alabraba told the governor, “since after the primaries and all the matters arising, a lot of people have been wondering where are we going, what are we doing?

“But, I assure you that the belief we have in you and your leadership, whenever you decide to say where we are going, that is where all of us will go. We are not in a hurry.

“We will deliver Fubara as our governor, deliver all Reps, Senate and all state Assembly candidates.

“But for the other one, we are waiting for whenever you decide. We will wait for you. Whatever you decide, that is where all of us will go.

“Your Excellency, we thank God that you have the ability and capacity to carry along a number of colleagues today known as G-5.

“Those are the most popular governors in this country today. And we are not pressurising you.

“Whatever the group comes up with, whichever decision you take, be rest assured that your fellowship will key into it and support you to the last.”