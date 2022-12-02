A staff of Sterling Bank PLC, a thriving commercial bank in Nigeria, Ayodeji Saba, has emerged a winner of the Next Generation Bankers award at the just concluded Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) 57th Annual Dinner event which held on the 25th of November 2022 in Lagos Nigeria.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, honoured Saba with the award in recognition of his immense contributions to the Financial Industry.

Ayodeji Saba is described by colleagues as a learning addict, passionate about problem-solving, process digitization, utilizing finance to solve social problems, digital product operations, customer success, as well as experience management.

In his acceptance speech, Saba maintained that the foundations laid by past and current leaders are firm enough to withstand the ideas and innovations he’s set to bring into the Banking industry.

In his words; “It was an incredibly proud moment for me last Friday, when the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, presented to me, the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria’s Next Generation award, Class of 2022.

“The call to action to be a part the next generation of awesomeness is heard loudly enough and I am confident that the foundations that past and current leaders have laid are strong enough to withstand all of the successes and failures of the innovations my generation seeks to bring to this industry that is at the heart of Nigeria’s economic growth.”

” It has taken a village to nurture my career in the financial services industry up until the point of receiving this award,

and the loudest cheer goes to the very inspirational Abubakar Suleiman, the ever supportive Temi Dalley and her wonderful team of HR magicians, all my past and current supervisors and amazing colleagues with whom we jointly seek to always redefine what banking should be.” He added.

