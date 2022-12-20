By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA — AIRLINE Operators of Nigeria, AON, on Tuesday, told travellers to brace up for more flight delays and cancellations as aviation fuel scarcity bites harder.

The AON spokesman, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, disclosed this in a statement obtained by our correspondent, in Abuja.

He said airlines are currently facing a hard time getting the commodity from suppliers which may further increase the cost of air tickets.

Okonkwo said: “there are impending disruptions in scheduled flight operations due to the scarcity of aviation fuel, otherwise known as JET-A1, which reared its ugly head again in the past few days. The scarcity will no doubt force airlines to reschedule flights leading to late operations and, or, cancellations.

“This unintended development is a pain on airline operators and a stain on the industry especially at this time of mass movement of people for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“While we do our utmost best to manage the situation and ensure safe flight operations, we plead the understanding of the traveling public in the circumstance”, he appealed.

He, therefore, called on product importers and other marketers to as a matter of urgency “resolve this ugly situation so as to ease the stress it brings on the travelling public.”