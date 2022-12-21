Practical session of the training at Kwale, Delta State.

By Chancel Sunday

The African Union Development Agency, AUDA, a federal government agency in collaboration with the lawmaker representing Ndokwa/Ukwani Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Osai Nicholas Osai, has trained and empowered over one hundred farmers on organic farming in Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency in Delta State.

The three-day training programme, which took place at Kwale, headquarters of Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Wednesday, graduated over one hundred beneficiaries equipped with the techniques of planting, nurturing and harvesting tomatoes and cucumbers in commercial quantities.

Osai, represented by Chief Eric Anigala, however, urged beneficiaries to be focused in their trainings, acquire practical knowledge, establish themselves and contribute to the local economy.

Representative of the consulting firm, GAKFAWS Investments Consult Ltd, Mr Sunday Okereke, extolled the federal government for the poverty alleviation initiative for rural populace and lauded the lawmaker for facilitating the programme.

He said: “This programme is part of the overall federal government Agricultural Intervention Initiative captured in the 2022 Appropriation Act. As you know, federal government has recently started paying attention to the issue of economic diversification and one of the focal areas has been the transformation of the agricultural sector.

“So, the programme you’re seeing today is part of that effort, that is, to take agricultural transformation policies to the grassroot and that’s why we’re in this remote place because we want to access the real farmers. More so, this is the first batch of the programme”.

One of the beneficiaries, Bishop (Mrs) Fidelia Oyemeke, speaking on behalf of participants thanked the federal government and the lawmaker for imparting life in them, stressing “food is life, without food there’s no life and we thank our representative for the starter packs and all his laudable efforts towards wellbeing of his constituents”.