By Steve Oko

Despite Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s alliance with Gov. Nyesom Wike who is still having a face-off with the presidential candidate of the Peooles Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Abia State Coordinators of Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign, have vowed to deliver the entire state to the former Vice President in the 2023 poll.

The Coordinators who made the vow after their enlarged meeting Thursday in Umuahia, also promised to work for all PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

They said that “Abia remains a stronghold of the PDP since 1999″, declaring that ” it will be difficult for any opposition to make in-roads into the state”.

Speaking at the event, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and the State Co-ordinator of the Atiku Campaign Council, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, said the former Vice President, “is prepared and very experienced” to lead Nigeria out of its current state.

He said that “Atiku remains the best candidate among other contestants”.

The former Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, commended the Coordinators for their various efforts to market Atiku, and urged them to double their efforts.

In a remark, former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr. Eme Okoro, solicited support for Atiku, expressing confidence that he would re-fix Nigeria if voted into power in 2023.

The former SSG advised Ndigbo not to be sentimental about the forthcoming polls but vote wisely.

Speaking earlier, Media Head of the council, Hon. Kingsley Megwara, said that Atiku’s presidency would greatly favour the South East, arguing that Atiku has been doing business with a lot of Igbo over time.

He also said that “for now the number has been adding up for Atiku more than any other presidential candidate”.

Megwara further described Atiku as”a unifier”, saying he has the quality to easily unite the country considering his business interests across the country.

Meanwhile, the Campaign Coordinators who converged from all 17 councils in the state, expressed their commitment to upholding the “5 over 5 project” of the PDP.