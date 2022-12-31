…Atiku begged us to support Obj’s second term- Orji Kalu

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Special Assistant, Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has demanded for an apology from Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over his alleged distortion of facts and fabrication of stories against revered political icons.

Shaibu made this demand in response to inquiries from Vanguard, on Saturday, about claims made by Wike during his public outing in Port Harcourt, on Friday.

He said, “In his futile bid to reinvent history, the Governor of Rivers State whose tenure will end in a matter of months, addressed the public telling unsubstantiated tails of what transpired during 2003 presidential election cycle.

“Suffice to say that Wike himself was nothing near the theater of events at the level of national politics at that time, but he nonetheless went ahead to fabricate stories that has been variously rendered by active participants whose account negate the impression that the Rivers helmsman desire to create.“

Speaking specifically about the claim that Atiku made a sitting President kneel before him, Shaibu said, “Whereas Wike demanded for a video or photo evidence of him and his co-travelers with political opponents of the PDP during their inglorious London meeting,

it would be nice to subject the same Wike to the same standard of proof in showing evidence of what happened between Atiku and Obasanjo in 2003.

“Governor Wike cannot be rendering accounts of event that he is not eye-witness to, and which he, at that time, was distant from the theater of happenings at national politics.“

He accused Wike of seeking to desecrate the memory of late Chief Tony Anenih.

The Presidential candidate’s aide further noted that Chief Anenih remained a close ally of Atiku Abubakar up to his last moment.

He also said, “Beyond that, the relationship between the Anenih political dynasty and that of Atiku remains cordial till date.

“It is therefore deserving that Wike renders an apology to President Olusegun Obasanjo,Vice President Atiku and the Anenih family.

“The former President is a revered statesman and it is highly unworthy that Wike would make vile comments about his tenure as president and leader of the PDP, paint Vice president Atiku in borrowed robes and dance on the grave of Chief Tony Anenih.“

The PDP Presidential candidate’s aide attached a video of former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, who was one of the serving PDP Governors during the Olusegun Obasanjo era.

In the video, Kalu was heard saying contrary to what has been in public space over time, it was actually the then Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who knelt before 17 PDP Governors to beg that President Obasanjo’s second term bid should not be truncated.