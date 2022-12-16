By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU—As Atiku Abubakar

visited Anambra State to flag off his presidential campaign for the 2023 general elections, a PDP chieftain and member of Atiku Presidential Council, Emma Umerah has thanked the people of Anambra and South East region, in general, for turning out en-masse to support and subsequently vote for the PDP presidential candidate.

He said that Atiku Abubakar has the interest of Ndigbo at heart and will never fail them.

Specifically, Umerah assured South Easterners that Atiku Presidency will address the issue of marginalization which Ndigbo has been crying against.

He said Atiku loves Igbo and sees himself as part of them, insisting that he can never work against the interest of Ndigbo.

According to Umerah, in the course of his civil service career and his eight years as Vice President, Atiku has built bridges across the country, particularly in the South East where he has quality allies who can never allow his Presidency to deny Igbo their rightful benefits.

He called on the people of the South East zone to vote for Atiku, assuring that his Presidency will greatly benefit them in both appointments and infrastructural development.

Umerah said that the current political atmosphere in the country favours the PDP and urged Ndigbo not to miss the opportunity by voting for the party.

Speaking on the disagreement between the party leadership and five governors and their group, Integrity group, the PDP chieftain expressed optimism that there will be genuine reconciliation that would bring them back to join the campaign train before the elections in February.

He said that it was normal for disagreement to crop up in a large family like PDP, insisting that what is important is the ability to resolve such disagreement, which the party leadership is working hard to do.

