…Says only Atiku with good track record to fight corruption

Day 60 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Morale is said to be the most important tool of any army, or fighting force. And As Nigeria fights the war on terror, our armed forces require a Commander-in-Chief capable of lifting their morale. The question is this: Can Bola Tinubu, who on Saturday, April 13, 1997 said ‘I don’t believe in one Nigeria’ raise our military’s morale?

What about Peter Obi? One of the existential crisis our security forces are trying to eliminate are threats to Nigeria’s corporate existence by separatists and secessionist. Can our military be inspired by a Commander-in-Chief who on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 praised IPOB, a movement that wants to divide Nigeria?

Peter Obi also validated ESN on Monday, November 21, 2022. Nigerians may want to note that this ESN has killed members of our military, and innocent civilians. Yet, Obi wants the vote of patriotic citizens after defending a murderous group that wants to end Nigeria?

What our military need is a Commander-in-Chief who himself knows how to take and obey orders, and who rose to the top. Because if you can’t obey, you can’t command, and Waziri Atiku Abubakar served Nigeria via the Customs and Excise Department (now Nigeria Customs Service).

Waziri Atiku Abubakar placed his life on the line for Nigeria, and as such, he can be counted upon to guarantee Nigeria’s continued existence as one indivisible country. Obi, who defends IPOB and ESN cannot be depended on, neither can a Tinubu who said he does not believe in one Nigeria.

If you are an advocate of one Nigeria, where all regions and religions are equal under our Constitution, prove it by avoiding those who want to dismember Nigeria, and on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023, vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Day 59 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku:

Almost all the institutions Nigeria currently relies on to fight corruption are fruits of the Obasanjo-Atiku administration. In fact, when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was founded in 2003, they did not have a budget. Their take off grant was advanced to them from the Office of the Vice President, which was occupied by Waziri Atiku Abubakar.

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, which was founded in 2000, is yet another fruit of that government.

Both these institutions, and the Office of Due Process, as well as the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, have helped reduce corruption in Nigeria, as both then President Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President Atiku Abubakar intended.

From the foregoing, it follows that nobody in Nigeria, other than President Obasanjo, has a better track record in fighting corruption than Waziri Atiku, who has publicly said he would continue from where President Obasanjo stopped.

Peter Obi does not have such anti corruption credentials. A man who as Governor deposited Anambra state government funds in a bank in which he had and still has interests in, and who as Governor invested Anambra state funds in a brewery in which he had and still had interests in cannot be counted on to fight corruption. Those acts are themselves the height of corrupt.

Perhaps that is why he is the only Presidential candidate named in the Pandora Papers of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists for corruption.

Bola Tinubu is not better.

So, if you want a Nigeria where government funds do not go into the President’s businesses, and where drug cartels do not run things beneath the surface, do vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.