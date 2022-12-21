…urges Nigerians to vote in Atiku if they want a country free from corruption, other vices

Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar will provide millions of jobs for the teaming unemployed youths in Nigeria if elected as Nigeria’s president.

Omokri also said that Atiku will equally provide many opportunities for Nigerians to be able to start their own businesses.

The bestselling author who said this in his 72nd series on why he believes Atiku is the best choice for Nigerians also said in his 71st series that only Atiku is free from corruption or any other indictments, unlike other candidates who have one form of indictments against them.

The former presidential aide, therefore, urged Nigerians to vote for the former vice president, noting that if Nigerians want a country free from corruption and any other vices, then they should vote in Atiku.

His statements read thus:

“Day 72 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Waziri Atiku Abubakar has a plan to give Nigerian citizens a hand up, by providing citizens with jobs, and opportunities to start their own businesses. But Bola Tinubu wants to keep giving hand outs to political touts and thugs, as he was caught on video doing on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Nigerians have suffered from money politics for too long. Citizens do not need money majorly circulated in the hands of politicians. They want money circulating in the economy. In the hands of captains of industry, and small and medium scale businesses. And that is what Waziri Atiku Abubakar represents.

Peter Obi does not represent that. How can a man whose campaign has been led by a convicted money launderer promise anything positive for the economy?

If you want an economy that works for you, rather than one that works for politicians and their money launderers, then vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Day 71 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Today’s reason to vote is very short.