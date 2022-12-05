…says only Atiku can take Nigeria out of debt

… Says Among all candidates, Only Atiku is free from corruption

The number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that only Atiku has the capacity to take Nigeria out of debt as well as end insecurity in the country.

Omokri said these in his 53rd, 54th and 55th series on why he wants Nigerians to vote for Atiku.

He also noted that of all the candidates, only Atiku is free from corruption allegations.

The reports said thus:

“Day 55 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Security is the first priority of government. So, let us look at the records of each of the major candidates. Under Peter Obi as Governor, Anambra was the unsafest place in Nigeria. Even Sambisa was safer.

It was under Obi that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) became notorious in Nigeria, with James Nwafor turning the Awkuzu area of the state into a killing field. Hordes of young Nigerians were killed, Idi Amin style, and their bodies dumped in the Ezu River, for crocodiles and other aquatic predators to feast on.

With such a record, how can anyone expect Peter Obi to secure Nigeria and safeguard their lives and properties?

Is Bola Tinubu any better? Look at how he has elevated thugs and made them head sensitive agencies in Lagos. Is that not how Boko Haram started? Nigerians still do not know who killed his arch rival, Funsho Williams, who was strangled to death in his home in the height of his rivalry with Tinubu.

With such a person at the helm of affairs, political assassinations may be the order of the day.

But Nigerians can remember how President Olusegun Obasanjo gave then Vice President Atiku Abubakar the duty of resolving the Sharia crisis of 2000, which was an existential issue for Nigeria. Handling such a sensitive assignment without care could have led Nigeria to war. But Waziri Atiku addressed it with the care it deserved.

He toured the North and used diplomacy and his personal clout to calm frayed nerves.

Today, with bandits, Boko Haram, ISWAP, and secessionists threatening Nigeria’s internal security, we need that same skilful handling of events that Waziri Atiku displayed in 2000. We do not need assassinations, or police brutality.

And that is why I urge Nigerians to vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Reno Omokri



Gospeller. Deep Thinker. #BuhariTormentor. #TableShaker. Ruffler of the Feathers of Obidents. #1 Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years. Hodophile. Hollywood Magazine Humanitarian of the Year, 2019. Business Insider Influencer of the Year 2022.

In a simar blurb, Omokri, in his 54th series, Omokri said among the presidential candidates, only Atiku is capable of taking Nigeria out of debt.

He said thus:

“Day 54 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: After 7 years of a disastrous All Progressives Congress administration, Nigeria is now a Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC). And both Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi contributed to this by leaving debt behind as Governors. The only person who left a surplus behind is Waziri Atiku.

When President Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President Atiku Abubakar handed over power to President Umaru Musa Yar’adua and Vice President Goodluck Jonathan on May 29, 2007, Nigeria had a surplus of $67 billion in various accounts, including the foreign reserves, Excess Crude Account, and the Federation Account.

Experience is the best teacher. On May 29, 2023, both Tinubu and Obi will wonder how to repay Nigeria’s $46 billion foreign debt. However, if Nigerians elect Waziri Atiku as their President, he will not wonder. Rather he will wander to pay off those debts, or secure debt forgiveness for Nigeria.

He and his boss did it in 2003, when they paid off Nigeria’s entire debt to the Paris Club and other Bretton Woods institutions. And twenty years later, the offshoot of that government, in the person of Waziri Atiku, will do it again.

And that is why it serves the best interest of all Nigerians if they elect Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday, February 25, 2023, to turn Nigeria from a Heavily Indebted Poor Country, to a land flowing with milk and honey. As one we can get it done!

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Only Atiku is free from corruption:

Omokri also said that Atiku is the only candidate that has no corruption allegation on him one way or the other.

“Day 53 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Peter Obi says he is coming to fight corruption. Yet, the Director General of his campaign has just been expelled by his own party for alleged misappropriation of funds. This is even as Obi himself is listed in the Pandora Papers for corruption.

Ask yourself this all important question: Can corruption fight corruption?

Doyin Okupe and Peter Obi cannot just stop themselves. Of the three Presidential spokesmen that our former boss had (Dr. Reuben Abati, Doyin Okupe and I), only Okupe is on trial.

Let us consider Bola Tinubu. That he is wealthy is not news. But what is the source of his wealth? Do you want a President like that?

Waziri Atiku Abubakar is wealthy no doubt. But we can see the sources of his wealth.

Atiku Abubakar is an expert job creator who has founded many successful and thriving businesses including the American University of Nigeria, Yola, a Microfinance Bank that has moved 45,000 women out of poverty and Rico Gado, a livestock feed company that has significantly reduced instances of herdsmen/farmers clashes by providing a business-friendly solution instead of asking Nigerians to give up their lands for cattle ranching or face death, as the Buhari government did.

Through his Adama Beverage company and his Chicken Cottage fast foods franchise, he is also heavily invested in the agriculture sector’s value chain.

If you want a government that will create jobs and fight corruption, then consider voting for the most investigated politician in Nigeria, with NOTHING untoward found against him. That is TRANSPARENCY.

On Saturday, February 25, 2022, please vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.