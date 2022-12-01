By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, support group, the Atiku Grassroot Movement, AGM, has denied distrupting the senatorial campaign flag-off of the party held recently in Gboko Local Governmnt Area, LGA, of the state as alleged by the Benue Youth Forum, BYF.

The group also decried the alleged attack on its members at the venue of the event.

It would be recalled that the BYF had in a statement by its President, Terrence Kuanum expressed sadness and concerned over “the unfortunate and unnecessary attempt by some youths to disrupt the campaign flag-off organized on November 29, 2022 by the PDP in Gboko LGA for its 2023 senatorial election.

“Some youths apparently sponsored by the camp of the Presidential Candidate of the PDP in Benue State, Alhaji Abubakar stormed JS Tarka Stadium, venue of the rally chanting war songs.

“That action by the young men and women who were dressed in T-shirts and other campaign insignia bearing Alhaji Atiku’s names and pictures led to a conflict between them and some people who are not happy with Atiku’s silence over the killings in Benue state by Fulani herdsmen.”

But addressing the media on Thursday in Makurdi, Publicity Coordinator of the AGM and one of the victims of incident, Mr. Joseph Asawa debunked the allegation saying “as law abiding and peaceful members of the society and our party, we can only attend our party event, we do not need to storm a PDP event. Our members are highly respected members of the Benue larger society and we hold ourselves in very high esteem.”

Recounting what transpired at the venue, the Publicity Coordinator noted that since the formation of the group, its members had been mobilising support for the PDP to ensure its victory in the coming general elections.

Accordingto him, “it was on this account that we the Atiku Grassroot Movement had on November 15, 2022 mobilized our canvassers to attend and add shine to the Benue North-East Senatorial Campaign Flagg-off of Sen. Gabriel Suswam at Adikpo town in Kwande LGA and the AGM delegation at that occasion was accorded special recognition.

“It’s in the same spirit of solidarity that we equally mobilized our members to attend and add shine to the Senatorial flag-off in Gboko on November 27, 2022.”

While noting the commitment of its members to the course of the PDP, Mr. Asawa said “despite the infraction in Gboko, we at the AGM are resolutely committed to delivering our Principal and all other PDP candidates come 2023.”

