…says Atiku will pacify Northeast marginalized for 57yrs by 2023

Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that of all the presidential candidates, only Atiku Abubakar has the clarity of vision, depth of thought and is articulate in his communication of realistic and workable plans to solve Nigeria’s myriads of problems.

Omokri also said that Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is the only candidate that can represent Nigeria well at the 78th General Assembly of the United States of America in 2023.

The bestselling author noted these in his 68th and 69th series of why he believes Atiku is the best choice Nigerians can make at the polls next year.

Pastor Omokri also refuted what he described as the popular notion that the Southeast is the most marginalized in Nigeria. According to him, the northeast is the region that has been marginalized and remains the poorest region in the country.

He said if Nigerians don’t vote in Atiku, then Northeast would have been marginalized for 57 years by 2023.

The former presidential aide also said that Atiku emerging president will pacify the north and bring more unity and development to Nigeria.

His statements read thus:

“Day 69 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: I laugh when people say that we cannot go from an eight year tenure of one Fulani President, to another Fulani President. Or that one Southern region is the most marginalised part of Nigeria.

Not true at all. The most marginalised part of Nigeria, and resultantly the poorest part, is the Northeast. The Northeast has been shut out of power longer than any other region.

By January 15, 2023, the Northeast would have been out of power for exactly 57 years. No other region has been in the cold that long. If we are talking about equity, justice and fair play, then the time for the Northeast is 2023.

Just as the Jonathan Presidency placated the Niger-Delta, a Northeast Presidency will pacify the region and bring peace to Nigeria.

And to those who argue that one Fulani cannot hand over to another Fulani, I am not sure that argument is factually and historically accurate.

Tinubu himself boasted that he is the power behind the throne when he said as follows on June 3, 2022:

“If not me that led the war front, Buhari would not have emerged. He contested first, second and third times, but lost. He even said on television that he would not contest again.

But I went to his home in Katsina, I told him you would contest and win, but ‘you would not joke with Yoruba matters.”

The last eight years have not been just a Buhari affair. By Tinubu’s admission, it has been a joint project. Tinubu brought the Vice President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and many ministers.

That is why I urge you and your family and friends to vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023. As one we can get it done.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Also, in his 68th blurb, Omokri said thus:

Day 68 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Think about who you would want representing Nigeria at 78th General Assembly of the United Nation in 2023. Would you want a Tinubu who utters gibberish like bulaba baba blu? Or Peter Obi, who is notorious for giving false statistics? No. You are better off with a Waziri Atiku who thinks before he talks and is articulate in speech.

Communication is a most component of leadership. You need a leader who speaks with clarity and authority, and can communicate his vision in as simple a manner as possible.

Neither does a Tinubu, who accused the Peoples Democratic Party of not putting a down payment on ‘roasted corn’ (what does that even mean?), and who wants to recruit 50 million youths into the army, to be powered by cassava, corn, and beans.

Of all the major Presidential candidates, only Waziri Atiku Abubakar has shown clarity of vision, depth of thought, and ability to communicate his mission statement to Nigerians clearly and concisely.

That is why I urge you and your family and friends to vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023. As one we can get it done.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.