Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa have restated commitment to stabilize the economy and unite Nigeria.

The PDP candidates assured Nigerians while addressing thousands of supporters at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo on Wednesday, when the party’s presidential campaign rallied for support in Osun state.

Read also: PDP crisis: Rivers alleges plot to blackmail Wike over G-5 demands

Recall that residents of Osun are still in celebratory mood following the recent inauguration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the 6th governor of the state.

Atiku, while addressing party members during a town hall meeting ahead of the campaign rally, said his government, if elected, will address security, revive the economy, unite the nation and improve the education system.

He noted that since the All Progressive Congress (APC) came to power in 2015, Nigerians have been suffering from bad governance, adding that the PDP is contesting the election to restore Nigeria.

Atiku said, “If we are voted into office, we will stabilize Nigeria, unite its people, ensure security of lives and property and make sure our people benefit from the good governance of the PDP.”

“My brothers and sisters of Osun State I have came to a very thank you and I appeal to you, I plead with you to come out in greater numbers to than you did in the last state election and vote for the PDP in the next general election.

“That is the only way that you can secure your future and the future of your children, we promise you we will not fail you.

“We are not like APC because we have done it before, we have got the experience. We have got the people who have the capacity to bring about changes we are not new as far as governance is concerned in Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the rally, Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke said, “If Atiku Abubakar becomes the President of Nigeria in 2023, Nigeria is sure to develop and prosper.

“Atiku will restore the economy, security, agriculture, education and health; he will ensure that the nation is united. Atiku is an experienced man and the only candidate that can rescue Nigeria from its various problems and challenges.”

He added, “Under Atiku as Vice-President, Nigeria was the largest economy in Africa. Atiku will direct Nigeria to the path of development. He will restore the rule of law and due process. Atiku will secure the nation.”

Urging the people of Osun to vote enmasse for PDP in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election, Okowa said, “I urge the people to vote for Atiku Abubakar as he is the only person that can rescue Nigeria from its economic woes.”

The national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu urged the Osun people to vote for all PDP candidates during the 2023 polls.

The chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, noted that Atiku is the best man for the job because of his knowledge and experience in governance.