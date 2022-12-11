

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will on Monday stop in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, in continuation of its tour with the “rescue Nigeria” message.

National Organising Secretary of the PDP, who is also the Director of Field Operations of the Presidential Campaign Council, Umar Bature, announced the Lafia rally in an invitation sent out to party supporters, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He said, “This is to cordially invite all members of National Working Committee, governors, candidates of our great party, the PDP; NASS members, NEC members, BOT, state chapters, former governors, BOT, NASS, and NWC members, former ministers, and party stakeholders to our presidential campaign nega rally as scheduled below:

“Date: Monday 12th December, 2022.

“Venue: Parade Ground, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

“Time: 10am prompt.

“Please endeavor to mobilize your supporters massively to participate as we join hands with our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, (Waziri Adamawa) to Rescue Nigeria.”

Recall that the Atiku-Okowa team had, on Saturday, held a rally at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The PDP candidate had, at the Abuja rally, reiterated his pledge to restructure Nigeria, improve the security of lives and properties as well as give Abuja its pride of place as the nation’s administrative capital, if elected President in 2023.