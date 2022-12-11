By John Alechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said his credentials as a public servant, businessman, part of the political class who fought the military to return democracy as well as former Vice President, puts him ahead of other contenders in the 2023 presidential contest.

Atiku said this in his opening remarks at the ongoing Channels TV town hall meeting, in Abuja.

He said, “Nigeria has never gone through what it is going through at the moment.

“I was among those who fought the military; I went on exile.

“We (with running mate) may not have all the answers, but we will serve by listening to Nigerians, it is not that we have not been listening but we are here to listen more.”

Earlier, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, described his principal as the right man for the job.

He noted that “with the poor state of affairs in the country, Nigeria needs him to make things right.”