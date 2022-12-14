Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, is the most qualified candidate among all those vying for President.

He said Atiku beats other candidates in terms of education qualifications, business, leadership and several other indices.

Pastor Omokri said this in his 64th series on why he believes Nigerians should vote in Atiku as the next president.

According to him, Atiku has better experience in business and leadership than all the other candidates.

His statement reads thus:

“Day 64 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Forget region and religion and ask yourself who is the best qualified candidate. In terms of education, Obi has a second class lower philosophy degree, while Tinubu has a BSc. Waziri Atiku on the other hand has a Masters with distinction. Be objective. Who is better qualified?

Let us come to experience. Peter Obi was a banker, a Governor, and is now a trader. Tinubu was a drug lord, then an accountant, then a Governor, and now a political godfather. Waziri Atiku was a civil servant, is an industrialist, became Vice President, and became an educator. Putting sentiments aside, it is obvious who has the best experience for the job of President.

But what most distinguishes these three candidates is their commitment to Nigeria’s corporate existence. Peter Obi has never served in the armed forces, or paramilitary services. And he has publicly shown sympathy for the Indigenous People of Biafra, and the Eastern Security Network, which have the destruction of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as their core goal.

Tinubu has also never served in the military, or paramilitary services. However, he has served in a drug cartel. That alone is an existential threat to Nigeria. If in doubt, look at what has happened to Colombia.

Only Waziri Atiku Abubakar has served in the Nigerian military forces, or paramilitary services. And only Waziri Atiku has shown total commitment to the cardinal principle of one indivisible DRUG FREE Nigeria.

And that is why I urge you and your friends and families to vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.