Whenever we assert that Atiku Abubakar has the realistic solutions to the challenges confronting our nation, the naysayers always want to disagree.

Here is another example of a thoughtful approach to inclusivity, a bedrock of Atiku’s campaign.

Today is the International Day for People Living With Disability (PLWD) but except Atiku, no other Presidential Candidate remembered to identify and celebrate with them.

Atiku did not only spend today inaugurating the presidential campaign council for the PLWD, he gave them assurances on what they stand to benefit when, by the grace of God he is sworn into office on May 29, 2023.

The PDP Presidential Candidate raised their hope by telling them to see life as a challenge and not disability.

“You are a productive part of Nigeria’s population. Just as our party, the PDP recognises your valuable contributions, when we assume office, by the grace of God, you will have a special place in our government. You remain a very important part of this process.

“As you know, the APC administration has refused to implement your Act as passed into law. They have not respected your rights.

“You can see that only the PDP and Atiku recognised the rights of the PWLD,” Atiku further told them.

Atiku knows, Atiku understands, Atiku cares

RELATED NEWS