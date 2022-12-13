By Idowu Bankole

Presidential candidate of the people’s Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised to restore peace, and economic stability and build infrastructure to Plateau state if returned elected to the centre in 2023.

The former Vice President made this vow at his party’s presidential campaign rally held in Jos, Plateau state monitored by Vanguard.

Atiku who asked the mammoth gathering to promise to vote for him in the next general election vowed to ensure the roads in the state are connected to another neighbouring state to promote economic development.

He said, “It is a homecoming for me. I have been a resident in Jos for 28 years.”

“If you vote for PDP, We will revamp the economy, fix roads and connect them to other states and bring peace to women and children in the state.” The PDP flag bearer said.

He asked the crowd, “do you promise to return PDP to the centre?”

On his part, the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, told the mammoth crowd in Jos that, “There is sign we are winning the election. APC took Nigeria down the hill but Atiku will turn things around. There is hunger in the land, no employment but Atiku, a man of honour, with experience and knowledge will be turn things around. He is the only one capable by up stop the insecurity in the country.

“Come out in February and campaign for Atiku and we will reward you greatly.” Okowa said.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the PDP, Iyorcha Ayu told the party’s supporters not to vote APC in the next election if the state wants to witness infrastructure development and peace.

He said, “Don’t vote for a party that will not bring development to the state, vote PDP and we will not shut your universities for one year, see what Jonah Jang did and we can replicate that if you vote PDP.”

Earlier in his address, DG, Atiku/Okowa Presidential campaign council Aminu Tambuwal acknowledged the warm reception, saying “the state, Plateau is PDP and PDP is Plateau.”

He said “If you vote Atiku, he will unify the country and all the lost glory of the country will be returned,” he told the gathering.

The PDP presidential rally was witnessed by the party’s bigwigs including the Chairman of the presidential campaign council and governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel