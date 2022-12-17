By Idowu Bankole

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised business and trade will pick up again if elected in the presidential election slated for February 25th, 2023.

The former Vice President made this known at the PDP’s presidential campaign rally, monitored by Vanguard, which witnessed large supporters of the party at the Dan Ayam stadium in Owerri, Imo state.

He said, “For me, it is a homecoming to Imo again. The first Chieftaincy title I got in the southeast was in Imo state.

Atiku said in appreciation, “I gave the airport to the community I belong to. So, If I become the president, IMO is the president”.

On insecurity, the PDP Presidential candidate noted that if elected he would sit and dialogue with aggrieved individuals to resolve the insecurity problem in the state.

“If you elect me, I will seat with stakeholders and sort out the issue of insecurity. If you elect me, business and trade will pick again. This is part of my policy document. There will be no need for any young man or woman not to have anything to do. We will provide an environment where things can work.” The former VP stated.

The Adamawa-born politician and former VP reiterated his stance on restructuring when he said, “We will work with National Assembly to ensure powers are shared equally to all parts of the country. As the chairman said, we are capable of bringing stable development to this state as we have done before and we would do it again. Look at me, I am still strong and I can do it.

While delivering his speech, the crowd was heard chanting Atiku! Atiku! Atiku!

Responding, Atiku said “As I see you like this, I don’t feel like leaving you. God bless you all and bless Nigeria.”

On his part, the Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu warned that the party will lot tolerate division in the party. He assured the people that if Atiku is elected he will bring development to the state and tackle insecurity.

“I brought the good people of Imo good news. The state is a PDP state. The last election you won. Since 1999, the state has always been a PDP. All that left including Rochas Okorocha were all PDP. We must ensure unity to win. We won’t tolerate division in the party. We must work together and produce the president on the 25th of February. Everyone must mobilize everyone. Once you win the presidency, we will take Imo back.

“If you vote for Atiku, he will bring security and development to the state. Vote a person who understands the country and knows how to tackle insecurity.”

“Igbo people are prosperous people and we will support the youths and women,” Ayu said

Earlier in his address, the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa who address the multitude in Ibo to the delight of the gathering, said “The Imo youths have shown they are ready to vote for the PDP. I am impressed by the numbers.”

Okowa noted that as entrepreneurs, Imo youths will benefit immensely from the PPD.

He said, “Atiku will set aside $10bn to support small businesses across the country. He told the large crowd.”

The DG, PDP Presidential campaign council, Gov Aminu Tambuwal while addressing the corpus earlier, said “Atiku is very familiar with the issues of Imo state, southeastern states and Ndigbo. He is here seeking your support to recover this country from

Insecurity, poverty and economic woes. If you vote for him you will be convinced that Atiku is the only candidate that can set Nigeria on the path of greatness.”

Earlier, Former Governor of Imo state, Chief Emeka Ihedioha told the people that a vote for Atiku will ensure their vote is secured and no one would steal their mandate again.”

“If we vote Atiku nobody will steal our votes again. Under 7 months, I paid all pensioners owed, and restore good governance. I ask you to transfer the love you have for me to my boss, Atiku Abubakar, the former Deputy Speaker said.

Others present at the rally included the Governor of Edo state, Mr Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Akwa Ibom state, former governor of Abia Theodore Orji and many other party bigwigs.