Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has the solution to Nigeria’s power problems.

He said only Atiku has detailed correctly how he intends to solve the problem.

Omokri said this in his 52nd blurb about why he believes Atiku is the best candidate Nigeria needs.

He said thus:

“Day 52 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: On Tuesday September 13, 2022, Peter Obi was asked a question about green energy and he responded that he does not know what green energy is. How can Nigerians expect a man who does not know what green energy is to solve our power challenge?

On July 21, 2022, Waziri Atiku Abubakar sat for hours in an interview with AriseTV. He was asked how he would resolve Nigeria’s power conundrum, and he gave a very detailed and articulate answer, which incorporated green energy. He said he would decentralise power and use the local advantage of each zone to maximise their electricity generation.

In the North, where there are several dams lying fallow, he said he would get turbines and harness hydroelectricity. In the Southeast, he would utilise coal. In the Niger-Delta, it would be thermal and gas powered plants, while in the Southwest, he would use the local resources.

Nobody since then has been able to fault that answer. Because it was spot on. It hit the nail on the head. It gave hope to Nigerians, and inspired our developmental partners to expect that here indeed is someone finally up to the task.

Sadly, whenever this question has been raised with Bola Tinubu, his answer has not been cogent. His words are sometimes unintelligible. Bulaba, Baba blue, or bulaboo. You cannot use nonsense like that to resolve a highly technical issue as the power sector.

Perhaps this is why Bola Tinubu has been avoiding interviews, debates, and opportunities to meet with professional organisations like the Nigerian Bar Association, and the alumni of the Lagos Business School. Understandably, the man is tired and should be retired.

It is for those reason and others that I urge Nigerians to vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday, February 25, 2023. As one we can get it done!

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

