***Insists on re – allocation to Hardy Oil, others

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-THE Senate has lampooned the Department of Petroleum Resources ( DPR) , now the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission ( NUPRC ) over the revocation of Atala Marginal oil field ( OML 46 ) in February 2020.

While it faulted the NUPRC over its action, however, ordered the commission to as a matter of urgency, reallocate the oil field to its original owners as earlier directed by the Presidency.

Senate’s resolutions were sequel to recommendations by Senator Ayo Akinyelure, PDP, Ondo Central led Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had in October 2022, ordered NUPRC, to reallocate the oil fields to the original owners since Halkins was not even a registered company when Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited, Bayelsa Oil Company Limited and Century Exploration and Production Limited, developed the oil field from 2014 to 2018 and acquired licence for its exploration.

The Senate had given Senator Akinyelure led committee the mandate to carry out an investigation into petitions petitions forwarded to it by Sir Daniel Chukwudozie on behalf of Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited , Bayelsa Oil Company Limited ( BOCL) and Century Exploration and Production Limited ( CEPL) against NUPRC for alleged illegal and fraudulent revocation of Atala Marginal Field ( OML 46) and its re-award to Halkin Exploration and Production Limited.

In the petition, Award of the Oil field to Halkins was in breach of due process and Presidential Directive.

In its recommendations to the Senate after its investigation, the Committee recommended to the Senate, that it should be re – allocated to the original owners who are Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited , Bayelsa oil Company Limited and Century Exploration and Production Limited.

The adopted recommendation of the committee by the Senate read: ” That since the revocation of the Atala Marginal Field ( OML 46) was based on misleading information supplied by Halkin Exploration and Production Limited and since NUPRC was unable to produce written evidence that President Muhammadu Buhari actually reversed his initial directive on consideration of owners/operators of Atala Marginal Field for re-award as claimed by NUPRC, the committee strongly recommends that the oil field be returned to its original owners/operators.

” This recommendation is inline with the Presidential directive which was applied in returning the Nine marginal fields to their original owners/operators.

Halkin Exploration and Production Limited as clearly stated in the petition and listed in the records of the Corporate Affairs Commission ( CAC) became an incorporated company on September 9, 2019.