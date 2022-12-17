As President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria celebrates his 80th birthday anniversary, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has commended him for saving Nigeria from collapsing despite the challenges facing the world.

Obidike who made this statement available to the press in Presidential villa, Abuja said, “Buhari’s economic prowess, good governance tenacity has catapulted Nigeria into the eldorado of peace, harmony and co-existence. He best understands the diversity nature of Nigeria and has leveraged on it, building on foundations of our founding fathers. President Buhari has created an enabling environment through revamp polices, he has created wealth, employment and better environment for the Nigerian people. Indeed, he’s the father of modern day Nigeria.”

“No doubt, his 80th birthday anniversary is a time to reflect our progress as a Nation for the past seven years of good governance. In handling agitations, President Buhari has demonstrated fatherly love through his obidence to rule of law, dedication to shared ideologies. Nigeria is stable under him.

In same vein, he appreciated President Buhari for the construction of second Niger bridge and other various federal roads in southeast being constructed by his administration, Zik conference center, reactivation of Onitsha seaport and rehabilitation of Enugu international airport while thanking God Almighty for His continued guidance, abiding grace and protection over President Buhari’s past 79 years of momentous earthly existence.

“As you add yet another year, it is my prayer that Almighty God continues to keep you in excellent fettle for impactful service to our dear country and humanity at large. Once again, Happy Birthday Mr President!” Obidike concluded.