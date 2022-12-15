*Why we didn’t go on strike over withheld salaries —CONUA

By Adesina Wahab

Members of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and those of the Congress of University Academics, CONUA, have said the allocation of N470 billion in next year’s budget by the Federal Government was not enough to solve the problems confronting public universities in the country.

According to the lecturers, what can be of help is collective bargaining, which would lead to an agreement that would be religiously implemented by the parties concerned.

The unions spoke in reaction to the message of President Muhammadu Buhari to the recent convocation of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, where he said the amount had been included in next year’s budget and that it would hopefully put an end to industrial actions in public universities.

He was represented on the occasion by the Director of Academic Planning, National Universities Commission, NUC, Dr. Abiodun Saliu.

National Coordinator, CONUA, Dr.Niyi Sunmonu, said even if such an amount was released, it would merely be a flash in the pan.

“The issues we are taking about are in two main categories – welfare and funding cum provision of facilities. Welfare has to do with salaries, allowances, etc. Funding has to do with the provision of modern facilities to make our universities be at par with their counterparts globally. But I don’t know in what context the President spoke.

“If it has to do with the provision of facilities, then that amount would just be a mere flash in the pan. Let them release it, if it is for upgrading facilities, though it is not significant, we will be able to see what is next to tackle in that aspect,” he stated

ASUU Chairman, University of Ilorin, Prof. Moyosore Ajao, noted that government seems to relish in banding figures all about.

Withheld salaries

On why universities lecturers have not gone on strike over their eight months withheld salaries, Sunmonu said CONUA opted for the legal action to test the provisions of the Trade Dispute Act in court.

Recall that public universities were shut for months due to the strike by lecturers and non-academic staff.

The government has refused to pay the lecturers eight months salaries spanning the period they did not work, while non-teaching staff have five months salaries being withheld.