By Harris Emanuel

The Akwa Ibom chapter of Nigerian Optometric Association, Àkwa Ibom State chapter at the weekend honoured individuals and establishments for outstanding contributions to development and growth of humanity.



Among the awardees was Dr. Uwem Effiong Ite, Lead, Government and Community Relations , Oriental Energy Resources Limited , who received Humanitarian Service Award.



The award night had as it theme, 2023: Extending the frontiers -The exceptional eyecare providers, while a consultant ophthalmic surgeon at University of Uyo Teaching Hospital , Dr. Elijah Chinawa presented the keynote address.



In his welcome address, the state chapter’s Chairman, Dr. Idongesit Paul, commended members of the association for contributing significantly to the “progress, unity, and promote our Noble profession”, even as he also thumbed up the awardees for their “ outstanding contributions to the growth and progress of the state.



In his response, Dr. Ite effusively praised the association for the award which came as a pleasant surprise to him.



“I feel a little bit surprise because I didn’t see it coming. I am humbled in the sense that they thought it is important to recognize and appreciate the works I have been doing”, he said.

In the trajectory of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the name of Dr. Ite can easily be located as his pioneering efforts in CSR have earned him several accolades across the globe.

Blessed with an infectious smiles and a subtle carriage, Dr. Ite comes across like a mythical genie. Never a boisterous person, he is cool , calm and organized , with characteristics geniality and attitude of fellow feeling.



A man of prodigious intellect, deep thinking , pragmatism, and enviable modesty, an encounter with him strengthens and reassures.



Asked what really spur him to do what he is doing, he said: “ Iam driven by what I see as the significant lack of development and more importantly, poverty. The reason I am driven by this is because of my post graduate training at the University of Cambridge where we were exposed to the reason for poverty especially in the developing countries.

“And it became clear that there is always a gap which government needs to fill. Some of them do not live up to their social responsibility and that is why I became interested in Corporate Social Responsibility with the vision that government has failed the people in this country.

“So, if a company needs to support a society , somebody has to champion it, because without a champion, companies would not be able to achieve what they want to achieve within the context of CSR.



‘ So, that is where the motivation comes from , to be able to champion the tool that the companies can use to reach those who may be disadvantaged in the scheme of things.”

On his achievement in CSR, he said, “I have achieved a lot in that regard both in theory and practice. From the theoretical point of view, I have written quite a number of academic and technical papers in CSR and most of the papers are widely cited by a lot of academics and scholars in the subjects.



“On that basis, I was given an award in 2015 as the CSR Practitioner of the Year. As I am speaking, one of my students is a Professor and Dean of Faculty in a Canadian University. He was my PhD student and he did CSR research when I was at Lancaster University.

“ From the practical point of view, my eleven years in Shell and five in Oriental Energy have given me creative programs and projects that are benefiting the communities in which these companies are operating. So, there are quite significant achievements.”



Do you derive joy from championing CSR, he was asked and he responded in the affirmative, saying, “ Yes, when I see the smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries.”

Dr Ite , an indigene of Ikot Obio Odongo, Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, Akwa Ibom State, graduated from the University of Cross River State (now University of Uyo), Uyo in 1989 with a First Class (Honours) degree in Geography and Regional Planning. He undertook his postgraduate studies (MPhil and PhD) at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom on the subject of Environment and Sustainable Development, based on a full scholarship award by the Cambridge Commonwealth Trust from 1991 to 1995.



On completion of his studies in Cambridge, he was appointed as Lecturer in Human Geography at Lancaster University, United Kingdom, where he made significant contributions to teaching, research, administration as well as international visibility of LancasterUniversity from 1995 to 2006. For example, he successfully developed and became the Director of Studies of an innovative postgraduate programme – the MRes in

Environment and Development (Overseas Placement). He was also instrumental to the establishment and became the UK Coordinator of the 3-year academic research and development link programme between Lancaster University and University of Uyo,

Nigeria on the theme ‘Governance, Environment and Development in the Niger Delta, Nigeria’. The British Council administered the link, with funding provided by the UK Departmentfor International Development (DFID). Several staff and students at the University of Uyo are beneficiaries of these and other academic initiatives, which included staff and student exchange, research placement, as well as other forms of human capital development.



Outside the academic environment, he is an internationally recognized sustainabilityand external relations professional in the oil and gas industry. The journey started in 2006 when he was head-hunted and appointed as Sustainable Development Coordinator by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC).



His other roles in Shell Nigeria include Team Leader, Audit Compliance, Monitoring and Evaluation; Team Lead, Information, Education, Communication and Capacity Building as well as External Relations Adviser (Non-Technical Risks Integration). Between 2006 and 2017, Dr Ite made significant contributions to the success of Shell business in many spheres

Dr Ite joined Oriental Energy Resources Limited in 2017 as Head, Community and Government Relations.

During the last five years at Oriental Energy, he has worked assiduously to ensure that Oriental Energy’s social investments and stakeholder relations are in line with international best practices. This is evident in the outcome of various projects and programs implemented by Oriental Energy in Akwa Ibom State from 2018 till date.



He is a recipient of several awards and recognitions. For example, during the 2015 edition of the Social Enterprise Report and Awards ceremony held in Lagos, the panelists recognized Dr Ite’s pioneering contributions to corporate social responsibility in Nigeria and he was named Nigeria’s Corporate Social Responsibility Practitioner of the year. Furthermore, in early 2022, Dr Ite was nominated and inducted as a Fellow of the Sustainability Professionals Institute of Nigeria, which is affiliated with the Institute of Corporate and Social Responsibility in the United Kingdom.