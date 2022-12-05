…Say hoodlums were led by Sherrif

By Henry Umoru

THE Niger State Police Command has said that following the arrest of four suspects in Minna, Niger State Capital over failed assassination attempt on the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East, the Police said on Monday that additional facts have emerged in the course of investigation.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Wasiu Abiodun for the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, he explained that one of the suspects confessed further that the hoodlums led by the said Sherrif, presently at large targeted the Senator to his home in Minna.

Recall that Senator Sani Musa on Saturday narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by unknown gunmen in his Minna residence, the Niger State Capital and four suspects were immediately arrested in connection with the matter.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Saturday night, just as the suspected assailants were said to have trailed the Senator who is seeking his second term into the Senate in 2023 from Abuja to his residence along the popular old Alheri Clinic road, Tunga area in Minna.

Unknown to the assailants, Senator Musa had returned to Abuja in the afternoon before they invaded the house in the night.

The statement by the Niger State PPRO is titled, ” Re- Four Suspects arrested for Criminal Conspiracy and suspected kidnapping at the residence of Senator Sani Musa.”

DSP Wasiu Abiodun said, “Reference to the Commands’ earlier press release on the unfortunate invasion of Senator Sani Musa residence, Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District.

“Niger State Police Command wishes to state that additional facts emerged in the course of investigation, as one of the suspects confessed further that the hoodlums led by the said Sherrif, presently at large targeted the Senator to his home in Minna.

“The hoodlums suspected that he could be at home, having attended a coronation ceremony at Kagara on the same date and to possibly kidnap him.

“Fortunately, the gang met his absence, broke into the house and ransacked the residence in the pretence of the purported search execution in the residence.

“However, investigation is in progress, as effort is on top gear to apprehend other members of the gang and further development will be made public.”