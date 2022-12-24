Asake

By Ada Osadebe

Fast rising Nigerian music artiste, Asake pays tribute to the two victims that died as a result of the chaos in London.

Recall that a mum of two, Rebecca Ikumelo, and a 23-year-old, Gabrielle Hutchinson lost their lives as a result of the crowd surge at the Asake show in the London last week.

During his performance at the Flytime concert in Lagos on Thursday, Asake paused the show to pay an emotional tribute to the ladies.

In the viral video he told the crowd to stay silent as he expressed remorse and sympathy at the unfortunate demise of the two women.

He said, “Inside of me I feel pain for them. But may their souls rest in peace. Before we go on, I just want us to have a minute silence for them, for those who lost their lives in London, may God be with them.”