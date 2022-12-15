By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake has been named Audiomack’s 2022 Artiste of the year.

According to the well-known streaming service, Asake deserves the gong for his wholesome introduction to the batch of blockbuster songs he provided in 2022 and his excellent musical performances in featured tracks.

Asake, who joined the YBNL label in January, first caught the attention of Nigerian audiences with the release of the upbeat “Omo Ope,” which also included renowned Nigerian rapper, Olamide.

The statement was released on their website on Thursday, “In September, Asake released his debut album, Mr Money With The Vibe, a 30-minute bombardment of party-starters which amassed over 330 million streams on Audiomack, making its debut at No. 66 on the Billboard 200.

Read Also:

Biden to Buhari: You‘re a model for democracy

Henry Cavill leaves Superman role after nine years

Prince Harry reveals cause of Meghan Markle’s miscarriage

“Mr Money With The Vibe set the record as the highest-charting debut album from a Nigerian artist ever.

“The Fuji-Amapiano fusion attracted Burna Boy to hop on a remix in March, Re-Upped in April by Audiomack. The cosign from Burna Boy elevated Asake to another plane, and stamped him as Nigeria’s first big breakout of 2022. It was a lofty achievement at the time, but more was to come.

“Asake’s tone centers on using his journey as a case study for overcoming the struggles of young Nigerians. Prior to this year’s breakthrough, he spent many years toiling in the entertainment space.

“By the time he broke into the scene, it seemed like streaming and local radio charts were waiting for him to take his place at the top, which his songs did.

The statement continued,”Asake’s achievements quickly became superfluous, with crooners such as “PBUY,” “Bandana” with Fireboy DML, and then a deal with independent juggernaut EMPIRE, to sing “Terminator”.

“This year, Asake redefined what it means to be a breakout artist. Amidst an explosion of amapiano, and West African music’s continued global rise.

“Asake has conquered cross-cultural fusion like no one else, to the point of putting South African music heavyweights on notice.”