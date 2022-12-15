Oso di eme, a silent achiever who has been touching lives with her kindness. Her Excellency, Chief Barr. Mrs Chioma Uzodimma, the Imo State First Lady, has been at the forefront of the campaign and fight against gender-based violence, child/women trafficking and associated vices.

Through her GoodHope Flourish Foundation, a non-governmental and non-profit organization, Her Excellency has continued to touch lives, build homes and restored hope to many. Working in a unique partnership with the Imo State Ministry of Women Affairs, the Imo First Lady has initiated various empowerment programs and united many homes.

In the wake of the homelessness of some widows occasioned by the loss of their breadwinner, Her Excellency invested time and resources in ensuring restitution and resettlement. Also, during the global COVID-19 pandemic and post-COVID-19 pandemic, the GoodHope Flourish Foundation was on the ground to the aid of the people. From medical supplies to food supplies and other palliatives, hope was restored for many.

A virtuous woman she is and prayerful, as a Christian. No wonder her husband, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has been performing wonders as the Executive Governor of Imo State. Through her office, the First Lady has complemented the Governor’s performance with her various initiatives in the promotion of good homes and better lives for all.

The Imo First Lady, a legal practitioner, isn’t just campaigning and fighting social vices with word of mouth, in partnership with other civil rights organizations, she has successfully championed the passage of bills prohibiting violence against people and other vices across the State and the nation.

Recently, Her Excellency launched the Imo State Sexual Assault Referral Center (SARC) – The Deborah House. While performing the ceremony, she announced a significant turning point in Imo State’s campaign against the heinous issue of sexual and gender-based violence in the State.

Her Excellency has continued to impact lives positively and she is determined to drive this passion beyond her political status.

As humanity celebrates the birth of a virtuous woman like you, we are saying happy birthday and may the Almighty God continue to bless your new age with sufficient grace, more knowledge, more wisdom in sound health and happiness. Amen

Congratulations

Dr Ezeafurukwe Paul Ihunanya is the DG, Hope New Media Center, writes from Owerri.