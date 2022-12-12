….commits to action plan for safety of journalists

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

BILLIONAIRE oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, has bagged the inaugural ‘Executive Service Media Freedom Award’ by the International Human Rights Commission, IHRC, which commits him to the initiation and implementation of a plan of action for the safety of journalists in Africa.

The IHRC Director, Africa Region Headquarters, Dr. Tivlumun Innocent Ahure, in a statement on Sunday, explained that after a continent-wide open survey, the jury picked Engr. Arthur Eze as winner; stressing that the Anambra-born mogul had, through several acts, ensured that media repression and limitations from the government were tackled.

He said, “Press freedom is an essential pillar to any democracy. As the eyes and ears of the public, journalists must be able to report upon matters without interference. Journalists have reported from the field, even at great personal risk. Many have been threatened, detained, harassed especially women.

“The inaugural 2022 International Executive Service Media Freedom award which is to be conferred on Prince Engr. Arthur Eze by the IHRC Africa Region HQ really commits IHRC and Chief Eze to initiate and implement a ‘Plan of Action for the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity’ as reflected in the principles enshrined in the Windhoek Declaration which is a call for press freedom drafted in Namibia 31 years ago by journalists, editors and publishers from across Africa.

“After a comprehensively continent wide open survey, the jury picked, as the winner, Prince Engr. Arthur Eze, who through several acts have ensured that media repression and limitations from the government is tackled to establish the practice that gives the right to report news or circulate opinion without censorship from the government.”

Ahure also lauded Mr. Achine Akwaji, a Nigerian citizen who is the Head of the IHRC Africa Rating Mechanism for Press Freedom, for the independent views the committee submitted; adding that the unveiling of this African countries official scorecard on press freedom will be on the next United Nations Press Freedom Day in 2023.