By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his team to continue from where they left off by winning their first Premier League title since 2004 when English football’s top-flight resumes on Boxing day.

The Gunners were in superb form, with 12 wins from 14 matches, when the league was put on hold to allow for the first World Cup held in a northern hemisphere winter to take place in Qatar.

Arteta, however, was in optimistic mood ahead of his side’s return to Premier League action against London rivals West Ham at the Emirates on Monday.

“You know, I want the team to play a certain way, and the more consistent we are on that the more we are going to win,” he told Sky Sports.

“There is excitement, and we should be excited and we should be embracing the opportunity that we have ahead of us.”

Arsenal, on the log, are currently five points clear of reigning champions Manchester City.