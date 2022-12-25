By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that his side needs to keep playing better in every single match to continue their impressive form this season.

The North London currently sit on top of the Premier League table with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

The Gunners host West Ham on Boxing Day as league activities resume after being paused for the first World Cup played during winter in the Far East.

Arteta, in a pre-match press conference, said his side have shown maturity this season, and need to keep playing better to keep winning matches.

He said, “Probably the level and consistency that we showed within that level, which with the group and the age we have is not easy. We showed real maturity in certain moments, especially against big opponents, and the focus is to play better every single day, to keep growing individually and collectively, and keep deserving to win matches. That’s all we can hope for; football is a very tricky game.

On facing West Ham, he said they are “Very dangerous. I know for sure [Moyes] has been working the team really hard since he took over. He absolutely maximized the potential of that team, and took them to a different level, and I’m sure they have been working really hard like we all have been in this period. It will be a very difficult contest.”