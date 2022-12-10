Barrister Aloy Ejimakor

By Biodun Busari

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor has cried out on the attack on his hometown of Urualla, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State by unknown armed men on Friday.

Ejimakor made this known to Vanguard on Saturday morning with a video of a market set ablaze adding that the armed hoodlums attacked his kinsmen and vandalised their properties.

In the message, Ejimakor said he and the people condemned the barbaric attack and were upset over the incident.

IPOB leader’s lawyer further said the incident would forever live in disrepute.

He said, “Today (Friday), 9th December 2022, several armed men invaded my hometown, attacked my relatives, vandalized their properties and set fire to our main market, five minutes away from my house.

“It’s a day that will forever live in infamy. I’m very upset; my people are very upset.”

While asked about those behind the attack, Ejimakor said he did not know any information about the assailants responsible.