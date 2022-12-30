By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s indigenous airline, Arik Air, has emerged best customer-centric airline brand in Nigeria for the year.

The airline received the award at the 10th mega global brands magazine awards at the Palm Jumeirah-Waldorf Astonia, Dubai.

Arik Air was selected from a very competitive group of entrants, all of whom demonstrated unique and exceptional service delivery towards evolving airline sectors.

According to the organiser, Arik Air was awarded this honour for its exceptional commitment to innovation, quality, branding activities, customer service and performance, providing a robust system in Nigeria.

The Awards were established to honour excellence in performance across industries. An external research team was constituted to evaluate the nominees.

Speaking on the award, Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu thanked the research team for finding the airline worthy of the honour.

“We feel highly honoured by this award and would like to dedicate it to our esteemed customers whose faith in us has been the tonic that has kept the airline growing over the years. We equally thank our staff who remain committed to our standard of quality and exceptional customer services.”