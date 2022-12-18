The biggest match in world football holds today at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, with Argentina squaring up against France in the final match of the 2022 World Cup.

For many watchers and pundits of the beautiful game, today’s showdown in Doha is the battle between Lionel Messi and Kyilian Mbappe, who both star for PSG but will this evening be at daggers drawn, in search of the ultimate prize in world football.

France are the defending champions and they have been imperious and effective in Qatar but come up against an Argentina side being fueled by the talented and mercurial Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’or winner, who stands on the brink of immortality should he win the World Cup trophy for the first time in his illustrious career.

Ahead of the big match, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has said that the World Cup final with France is ‘much more thanMessi against Kylian Mbappe’.

In his pre-match press conference, Scaloni addressed what it will take to stop France’s star man.

He said: ‘To stop Mbappe you need a collective effort. But France is more than just Mbappe. We need to focus on making a good game collectively.

‘Sunday’s game is much more than Lionel Messi against Mbappe, it’s Argentina against France, it goes beyond that.

‘We both have the necessary weapons so that the game can be decided by other players and not necessarily the two of them. Let’s hope it falls on our side, but there are plenty of players who can decide the game.’

After Argentina booked their ticket to the final with a 3-0 win against Croatia, Messi confirmed Sunday would be his last game for Argentina.

Scaloni said that made it an even bigger match for his team and his country: ‘Let’s hope that if it’s Leo’s (Messi) last game, that we can win the title.

‘It would be great and the important thing is to enjoy it. What better scenario than (to retire with a win) in a World Cup final.’

For the fans, they can’t just wait for the big match to kick off at 4pm Nigerian time.