By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Arewa Youth Assembly, AYA, in conjunction with other civil society groups have called on the National Broadcast Communication, NBC, to sanction a popular radio presenter on Human Rights Radio in Abuja, Ahmed Isah, also known as the ‘Ordinary President’ over disregard of the country’s broadcasting codes.

Mohammed Salihu Danlami, the Speaker of AYA, made this call in a statement obtained by our correspondent, on Monday, in Abuja.

Danlami alleged that the radio station has often been used to air certain programs that could jeopardize national security.

Specifically, he said that the radio station had received Muhammed Gudaji Kazaure, who represents Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, to reel out some unverifiable figures which he claims were proceed of corruption domiciled in the Central Bank.

He said the committee that made the discovery is a product of a presidential directive, which has since been dispelled as fiction that only exists in the figment of his imagination by Garba Shehu, the Spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “Curiously, from the time rep, Kazaure started his macabre dance, no member of his alleged committee has come out to add credence to his position, yet, the so-called owner of Nigeria, who thinks he is more powerful than the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria still went ahead and invited Gudaji Kazaure for a live program in his radio house to blackmail the person of Godwin Emefiele.

“This is defamation of character, and racketeering between Gudaji Kazaure and Ahmed Isa to blackmail and further insult, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

“We wonder what or who has given Ahmed Isah this much power to a point of calling himself a President, using his radio house as a courtroom, where various cases are heard and verdicts and passed with him as the lawyer and the judge as well.

“He thinks of himself as so powerful that he can decide to call any caliber of Nigerian whenever he wishes to, not minding the nature of work and how busy the individual could be at that material time.

“He alone has taken up the responsibility of acting as the commander in chief of our dear country, continuously undermining and making a mockery of the office and person of President Muhammadu Buhari severally as was seen in the case of the ASUU strike, where he was quoted to have said he would pay up ASUU, inciting Nigerians against their one, and true President.”

Among other things the group called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency begin to look into the activities of Ahmed Isah and the Berkete family to authenticate their source of funding and their overall activities.

“Act fast and tame Ahmed Isah who seems to be running a parallel government in the country. Revisit, investigate and prosecute Ahmed Isah, over the case of assault against a woman on his radio, which he has since accepted and apologized to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Ensure that our country’s broadcasting codes are strictly adhered to while punishing those that veered off with full wrath of the law.

“The Arewa Youth Assembly is vigilant, attentively paying attention, hence calling with a strong voice of caution on those individuals who go to the Brekete radio house to not discuss sensitive national issues that are capable of causing chaos, disorderliness or incite the youths to violence.”