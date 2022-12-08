By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–Northern and Middle Belt youth leaders have endorsed the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN,on the new cash withdrawal limits for banks and financial institutions.

In endorsing the policy, they expressed the conviction that it will help the nation to achieve credible election, economic growth and assist the federal government’s anti-corruption fight.

The groups which gathered in Abuja, Thursday, under the aegis of Arewa Consultative Youth Movement and Middle Belt Youth Forum, described the CBN’s action as well thought-out policy.

Addressing the media, the groups’ coverner, Godwin Meliga, said thet have no doubt that the new policy will help the nation achieve credible election and economic growth as well as assist in the fight against corruption.

He said: “We are glad to inform Nigerians and friends of the nation that Arewa and Middle Belt youths have endorsed this new well thought-out policy of the CBN.

“We have no doubt that the new policy will help the nation achieve credible election and economic growth as well as aid the fight against corruption.

“In endorsing this policy, we are mindful of the fact that politicians who specialise in vote buying are mobilising and plotting day and night to discredit President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over the policy.

“But Northern and Middle Belt Youths are hailing Buhari and Emefiele because we know and believe that the policy was formulated in public interest.

“In the long run, it is clear that this policy will fight vote buying and money laundering and expectedly, the corrupt ones among us will not like it to succeed.

“We therefore call on Nigerians to be wary of those who are bent at ensuring that they stop the policy for their selfish interest.

“As youths, we are watching. We will not hesitate to name and shame those who have resolved to stop the policy by all means.”