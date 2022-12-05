Thirty Northern youngsters, all under age 30, have been honoured by Arewa Agenda in collaboration with Daily Nigerian for their success in innovation, arts, technology, sports, entertainment, activism, humanitarian work, social media impact, etc.

Tagged ’30 Under 30 Arewa Stars’, the maiden award ceremony organized by Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria and other titles, was held in Kano on Saturday.

The recipients were selected from over 300 nominees screened by judges made up of scholars, senior journalists, business leaders, and tech icons. Dr. Kabir Sufi led the team.

Chief Host and IMPR Managing Director, Yushau A. Shuaib explained that the essence of the event was to honour young, talented and productive individuals who are making positive impacts in Nigeria and beyond.

“Arewa is occasionally underrated and underreported on many giant strides undertaken by young minds. This award recognizes outstanding contributions and promotes excellent performances by these role models”, Shuaib noted.

PRNigeria’s Head of Investigation and Organising Committee Chairman, Mohammed Dahiru Lawal said the ceremony was conceived to inspire Arewa youths and to be a convergence point for potential mentors and mentees of northern origin.

Founder of Startup Kano, Aisha Bashir Tofa delivered a paper on ‘Convergence of Technology for Youth Enterprise’.

The winners: Mustapha Abubakar Gajibo (Innovator of the Year) for electric vehicles; Dr. Khalid Sunusi Khani (Public Health) for medical outreaches and Tertiary Institution Social Health Insurance advocacy; Sagir Koki (Engineering), founder of Forte GCC Innovative Solutions; Abdulrazak Rogo (Fintech), software developer for startups.

Bello Ahmed (Interior Decoration); Salim Yunusa (Social Activism); Usman Usman (Arts and Printing); Ahmed Rufai Maiyaki (Legal Profession); Amina Umar (Event Management); Adnan Muktar Adam (Politics); Zainab Bala (Media); Dr. Naima Idris (Social Media); Salahudeen Muhammed (Sports Personality).

Josiah Innocent (Entertainment); Ibrahim Datti (Architecture); Lawan Mu’azu (Education); Yusuf Dauda Kargi (Entrepreneurship); Aishatu Alhaji Kabu (Humanitarian); Sulaiman Musa Daitu (Fashion); Aminu Dauda Barau (Handcraft); Zulaihat Ibrahim a.k.a. Zpreety (Actress of the Year).