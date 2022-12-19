By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, has reinstated Lawal Adamu Usman as the People’s Democratic Party candidate of the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Vanguard had reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna, nullified the primary election for Kaduna Central Senatorial District and ordered a re-run.

Lawal Adamu popularly called Mr LA was declared winner of the primary election and his name subsequently published by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the PDP Kaduna Central Senatorial Candidate.

But Adamu’s victory was challenged in court by Usman Ibrahim who came second in the primary election.

In his ruling, the Presiding Judge, Justice Mohammed Garba Umar, said the claims by the plaintiff are substantial likewise the decision by INEC and the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party’s earlier decision for a fresh primary which did not hold hence claims by the defendants was declared null and void.

However, when the matter was brought before an Appellate Court in Abuja, Justice Peter Affen in his judgement on Monday, held that the Kaduna High Court went outside of its boundaries to inquire into the internal affairs of the party.

Hence, the case was set aside and Lawal Adamu Usman, declared the candidate for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the ruling, counsel to the appellant (Lawal Usman), Barr. Udzahu Medugu, said, “We are happy with the outcome of the judgement, it is a job well-done. The court of appeal agreed with our argument that the lower court shouldn’t take part in the affairs of a political party. So it was a well considered judgement and we are grateful for that.

“The court set aside the decision of the lower court which went outside of its boundaries to inquire into the internal affairs of the party. The law is that courts are not allowed to inquire into the internal affairs of the party, that will be micro-managing the affairs of the party. And for that, the Court of Appeal didn’t agree with the lower court and set aside that decision.”

In the same vein, confidant to the appellant, Jalal Falal, said, “First of all, we give glory to the Almighty Allah for this judgment, because the judgment has found the mandate given to Usman by the delegates on the 23rd of May 2022, during the Kaduna Central Senatorial District party primaries.

“This mandate given by the delegates is in concurrence of the voice of members of the PDP as well as the choice of the people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District. The judgment is a victory of democracy, its a victory to the people and at the same time it is a victory to the rule of law.”