…appeals to INEC to recognize him as national chairman

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Chief Edozie Njoku of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA has sued for peace amid the lingering leadership tussle rocking the party, emphasizing the need for unity to enable them win votes in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Njoku who is laying claims to the seat of the national chairman of APGA in a press conference in Abuja lamented that one month after the clarification on the supreme court judgement that restored his administration, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was yet to recognize him.

He however warned that the 2023 elections may be in jeopardy if APGA led by him was excluded in the election, pleading with the authorities to obey the judgement of the supreme court.

It will be recalled that a court in Abuja recently docked and remanded Njoku at Suleja Correctional Centre for two days after he was arraigned by the police authorities on allegations of forgery.

Showing a letter written by the retired Justice Mary Odili to clarify the judgement of the supreme court, Njoku said that a peaceful protest was afoot in Abuja next to call on the authorities to recognize him as the authentic national chairman of the party.

He said: “It is exactly one month since the clarification letter by the presiding judge on the correction of the 9th of May, 2022. A case that started in Jigawa state and ended up in the Supreme Court in which I was removed at the lower court as the national chairman of the party. The ruling in the Federal High Court agreed that everything was done in Owerri.

“It is so unfortunate that one month after the lead judge of the Supreme Court clarified the corrected judgment , INEC has refused to recognize me and all the executive members of APGA as the authentic executives. We are literally playing with fire. 2023 is a turning point in the history of Nigeria as a modern society. We cannot allow certain individuals to thwart the democracy of Nigeria come the general election in 2023. I want to bring to the attention of certain people who are in APGA that all those who are with Oye are members of APGA.

“Stephen Nwoga has made certain allegations which are very terrible. He was in court in Bwari and said there was an investigation going on against the lead judge of the panel. He made this clear in court. He said the Supreme Court will not respond to anything we say. He said the clarification letter the presiding judge wrote will go with her in retirement. The issue of clarification will be addressed. Even if it takes time. I am saying this to all members of APGA that they should stay calm.

“All those we gave nomination forms should also be calm because they are the authentic candidates of APGA. I am calling on the governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo that certain people are putting pressure on him saying Njoku is after your seat. I am not after your seat. If we want the elections to take place in 2023, and if we want APGA to do well, all forces must come together. We must come together and push this election forward in APGA so that we can win the House of Assembly, House elections, Senatorial, governorship as well as the Presidency. Nigerians are watching.

“I want to thank the youths and some NGOs who have come together to organize a rally next week at the Supreme Court and INEC. Members of NBA are involved and I want to plead that it should be a peaceful demonstration. We don’t want anything against the law.

“There is a serious cabal in this country that do things the way it wants it done. Sometimes, we blame the CJN, we blame the chairman of INEC, the IGP. Sometimes, there are solid groups that politicians use to thwart the direction of justice for their own selfish interest. I want to appeal to our people to stop calling the names of people in high places carelessly. If you do not see exchange of funds, don’t say some people have been compromised. All I know is that by their fruits, we have known them. Steve Nwoga made a very solid statement that INEC also wrote to the police saying that they did not monitor a convention. When they recognized Jude Okeke to bring Chukwuma Umouchi as the candidate for Anambra governorship election, did they not remember about monitoring of election?. All these issues have been overtaken by events.

“The Supreme Court through its clarification has reinstated me as the national chairman of APGA. Even if that makes you uncomfortable, please bear with it. That is the way rule of L

law plays out.

“The elections of 2023 are in serious jeopardy. The judgment we have, all our CTCs which the lead judge of the panel has made clear are the authentic CTCs. Come 2023, the authentic candidates are the ones coming from Njoku-led APGA. Anything short of this is unlawful exclusion. Whoever is behind this should think about our country Nigeria and what might happen in 2023 when this evil plan that you guys have set up come out to manifest.

“The Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Arewola was copied and all the other five judges of the Supreme Court were copied who were part of the judgment. Copies were sent to the Police, Supreme Court offices, INEC offices including the headquarters. We also wrote to them with the service that was done on them with the original CTCs mentioned in the letter by the lead judge.

“This is a bombshell that is going to affect the 2023 elections. Some people who fear they may lose out are already coming to our side to ask us to stand firm. I am not looking for my position as the national chairman to bring crisis to APGA because it is a position that I have earned. We should be allowed to enjoy our position. This thing we are fighting for ends in May. So, you ask yourself, what are they fighting for?”