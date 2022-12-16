By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State chapter chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ColDavid Imuse (rtd) yesterday said the victory of the party in the general elections in 2023 would guarantee the party reclaiming the state in the 2024 governorship election and therefore called on leaders and members of the party to mobilise their supporters for the party’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

Imuse stated this in Benin City when he inaugurated the Edo State chapter of the South –South Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

He said “In the military, they say the more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war which means the harder you work now the easier it will be for us to get victory.

“On election day, you will not see Tinubu on the ballot, you will see APC on the ballot so when you are campaigning for the Tinubu/Shetima ticket, know that you are campaigning for APC. APC should be the slogan of your campaign because that is what will be in the ballot papers. 2023 is the victory to 2024, if we do well in 2023, we are going to match majestically into Osadebey Avenue come 2024 and by the grace of God we will surely get there so that the present predators occupying there will be chased out.”

On his part, the State Director of the Committee and former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Samson Osagie said the focus of the committee is to galvanise the electorate and convince them from pandering to unnecessary sentiments

He said “I see a lot of emotions running very high on account of the situation of our nation but we should not spite our nose to cut our face. The Tinubu presidency for Nigeria will bring about a very positive redirection of both policy and governance in a manner that Nigerians will benefit from.

“We are very happy that our electorates are coming out in their numbers to collect their PVCs, we encourage them to do that because that is their power

“He possess the requisite, mental capacity, leadership ability to drive development for our great country and that is why we are coming together at this point in time to help our people in Edo state to let them know that we stand on this side of the divide to ensure that we provide a Tinubu/Shetima leadership for this country devoid of unnecessary sentiments, devoid of warehouse economics, devoid of unsubstantiated statistics for practical purposes for the development of our great country.”