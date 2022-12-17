Youth members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the North Central have reacted to the arrest, arraignment and detention of the nephew to Kogi State Governor, Mr. Ali Bello by operatives of the Economic Financial and other Crimes Commission EFCC.

Reacting to the development, the Coordinator of the group, Mr. Akume B. Akaar in a statement he issued to newsmen on Saturday expressed the resolve of his members to address a world press conference and stage a massive solidarity rally in support of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Akaar described the actions of the EFCC as nothing but political smokescreen and witch hunt that the commission has been acting on instructions of some elements within the government who are envious of Bello’s political rise, especially during the presidential primary.

“We have been told and we read in the news that operatives of the EFCC have once again targeted Governor Yahaya Bello.

“One of his offence we were told is his boldness to contest the office of the president, also his father and son relationship with President Buhari.

“This time, they went for his nephew in a well rehearsed and coordinated manner to confirm our believe that the commission is not acting alone but is being prompted by some elements in government,” he said.

Though he stated that his group was not in anyway hindering the commission from doing it’s work but emphasised that it must and should act professionally and independently.

He stated that some elements within government have shown their sadness with the manner with which the governor had commenced work as the chairman of Youth mobilization of APC Presidential Campaign Council.

“We know these elements and we are well aware of their antics and shenanigans but at the appropriate time, we will move against them,” the group wrote.

On the way forward, Akaar on behalf of his group stated that the anti-graft body should release Ali Bello or risk mass action by his members.

He hinted that by next week, leadership of several APC support groups will be meeting in Markudi, Benue State to address a world press conference on the orchestrated witch-hunt against their son.