By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso on Sunday reminded the former Vice President and the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar if leading them out of the PDP then to form the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to him, Atiku did that because for him the PDP was bad, but they have all realised that the ruling APC is now very bad.

Kwankwaso spoke on Sunday Night at a town hall meeting organized by Arise TV, Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, in partnership with Vanguard Newspapers, Premium Times, Daily Trust, Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE and Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ in Abuja.

The former Kano State Governor called for a holistic review of the Constitution to ensure that the 774 local Government Areas get their allocations directly rather than from their various states for effective and efficient development of the local areas and the states in general.

According to him, as Governor of Kano State state, he adopted a method of brainstorming with the Local Government chairmen each time the Commissioner of Finance returned to the State from Abuja on the Federal Allocation, then begin to table those issues that must be addressed with salaries first and others which led to the construction of five kilometres road in each of the Local Governments, turbines in two of their dams as well as pay all the salaries.

He said that with what he did in Kano, that explains why people say his strength is in Kano, not knowing that him and the party are in the entire country.

On Education and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, he would encourage the private sector to invest education from the primary to the tertiary level, just as he said that everything about ASUU have to do with honesty, credibility and sincerity.