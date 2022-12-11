By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Directorate of National Youth Mobilisation, Southwest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has sent its condolence to President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his niece, Hajiya Laraba Dauda.

According to statement from Hon Kazeem Kolawole Raji, the Director of Directorate of the APC Southwest Youth Mobilisation for the 2023 presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima, the youths said they received the news of the demise of Hajiya Laraba Dauda with great pain, saying that the President’s niece died when her wisdom was still much needed for the advancement of the country.

While praying to God to grant Hajiya Laraba alijanah fridaos, the Directorate urged President Buhari to take solace in the fact that his sister lived a life of service worthy of emulation.

The youth has equally lauded Seyi Tinubu for being in Katsina to condole with the President and family saying that the visit only confirmed the special place Buhari occupy in the hearts of many Nigerian youths.