… Toyin Oyekanmi now Chairman.

By Chioma Obinna

The South Africa Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held its election into executive positions.

The election which took place last Friday saw the emergence of Hon. Oluwatoyin Oyekanmi as Chairman of the Chapter, alongside other notable members of the executives.

It will be recalled that the election which was preceded by the composition of a Five- Member Electoral Committee under the Chairmanship of Otunba Femi Jaiyesimi at the instance of Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, His Excellency, Amb. Muhammad Haruna Manta, has brought to a close the substantial leadership vacuum in the chapter.

The election, another successful feat by the Chapter, was conducted under a free and fair atmosphere devoid of violence as envisaged by all and sundry. Especially media observers.

The new executives who will operate and discharge their duties to the advancement and progress of the APC-SA are: Hon. Toyin Oyekanmi – National Chairman, Hon. Nelson Binitie – National Vice Chairman (South South), Hon. Awosemo Abayomi – National Vice Chairman (South West), Hon. Mathias Afolabi Sagbo – National Secretary General, Hon. Kareem Saheed Olaore – National Deputy Secretary General, Hon. Osho Festus Afolabi – National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Abimbola Olubukola Adeoye -National Financial Secretary, Hon. Jumoke Shaba – National Treasurer, Hon. Adenike Adenrele – National Deputy Treasurer, Hon. Adasonla Victoria Temitope – National Welfare Secretary, Hon. Alabi Opeoluwa Olajumoke – National Women Leader, Hon. Banjo Adekunle Aliu – National Youth Leader, Hon. Idris A. Adegoke, among others.

Confirming the successful election, Otunba Femi Jaiyesimi, Chairman, Electoral Committee, said “Honourable members of our great party, we thank God for this blessed APC family. You are all wonderful and awesome. I congratulate you all for the big success of our election. Despite all odds, the election was a success and no violence. I pray that God in his mercy will bless your homes and give you all new breakthroughs in life. On behalf of myself and my electoral committee members, we are firm that the election was free, fair, transparent and very verifiable. This election is adjudged to be the best ever done in South Africa and witnessed by different observers. Together, let’s match on, no looking back”.

In his own words, the Interim Chairman of the Chapter, Hon. Omoregie Oscar Ogboro said “I will like to use this medium to appreciate the insights and guidance the Electoral Committee and my Interim Executives exhibited during the screening process, the manifesto night and the Election Day. I take this opportunity to congratulate the elected officials on your well deserved and overlong success. You all must be highly content with your elected position or post as you all have undoubtedly worked very hard to achieve this position. Your commitment and dedication has helped you all attain this position. Thanks be to the Almighty God for the peaceful elections in the history of South Africa most particularly in Pretoria, I congratulate the great party APC All progressives Congress under my leadership and also congratulate my Board of Trustees members on their conducts during the just concluded election. I urge the good people of our party in South Africa to come together as one strong family to continue to cooperate and support our Elected Chairman in the person of Hon. Toyin Oyekanmi with our daily prayers and good advice. I will advise our Elected Chairman to formulate good policies that can move our party in South Africa to the next level of development. It is time to continue looking for solutions to all our problems, I trust your competence and experience will lead your administration into greater achievement. Wishing you all the best in all your noble future endeavours in South Africa politics.

The new Chairman, Hon. Toyin Oyekanmi, used the opportunity to appreciate party members, the electoral committee and the High Commissioner and all the Staff for not letting the country down before the world.

He later called on any aggrieved member to sheath their swords, join the progressive train to move the party forward in South Africa and work towards ensuring that the party candidates are elected across board. He promised that the South Africa Chapter has many strategies lined up for the successful election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidency.

“The time is now for our collective success as loyal partymen to ensure that all our candidates are elected in the coming elections come 2023”.

“I on behalf of our new executive officers appreciate the committed efforts of the electoral committee, the observers and the uncompromising peaceful and fatherly advice of the High Commissioner who has been doing so much to ensure that Nigerians in South Africa remain peaceful and are not relegated in the scheme of things back home, politically and economically. I also appeal to our members to join the new excos in the discharge of their duties to achieve the best for our members and our country. Let’s not waste time dissipating our energies on negative efforts. We can only achieve good results when we all work together. This is going to be an all inclusive administration for our national progress and diaspora interests”.

Oluwatoyin Oyekanmi is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jollof Café Ltd; Chief Executive Officer, TEM Productions Ltd, and a former Senior Officer – Communication and External Relations with the Bank of Industry, Nigeria’s oldest and most successful development financing institution.