By Dapo Akinrefon

The lawmaker representing Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu Federal Constituency of Kano State, Abdullahi Gaya, on Thursday, dedicated Wednesday’s court victory to God and to the people of his constituency.

Gaya won against Bashir Ahmad, an aide of President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communications, who has been battling to get the ticket from the incumbent.

Gaya emerged winner of the APC primaries which took place in May this year, but Ahmad felt cheated and approached the court, on the grounds that the delegates that were supposed to have voted for him were disenfranchised.

But on Wednesday, the court presided over by Mr Justice A.A Liman threw away the suit and affirmed Gaya as the lawfully nominated candidate of the APC for the election

In his judgement, Justice Liman maintained that the plaintiff failed to prove the allegations of multiple thump printing as well as the allegation that 85 of his delegates were denied the right to vote.

It could be recalled that Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya emerged victorious with 109 votes during the primary election for APC Gaya/ Ajingi/Albasu Federal Constituency.

Reacting to the judgement, Gaya said the delegates decided to give him another opportunity to fly the APC flag during next year’s election because of what he has done for the federal constituency over the years.

He said he was willing and ready to do much more as he gets ready to secure a renewed mandate from the people next year. “I welcome the decision of the judge of the Federal High Court, Kano, it is a victory that stands for justice. It is now time to set aside our differences and close ranks for the impending battle, for all is to wage extensive campaign for APC’s victory in the coming 2023 general elections”.

He expressed appreciation to his supporters for their fervent prayers and unflinching support saying, promising to continue working hard to put smiles on the faces of his people.