THE All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, yesterday, traded words over alleged political attacks in the state.

The APC, in a statement by its Media Director, Kola Olabisi, alleged that some thugs working for the PDP were celebrating the redeployment of the state Police Commissioner, Faleye Olaleye, and embarked on an indiscriminate attack on opposition members.

The statement reads: “The ugly scenes that are stranger than fiction in Osun State are the situations whereby the political thugs loyal to the ruling PDP were celebrating the transfer of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Faleye Sunday Olaleye.

“Pockets of the political hoodlums were sighted along some streets in Osogbo, the state capital, weekend, chanting anti-Olaleye’s songs.

“The Ekiti State-born former state Commissioner of Police, who was in the saddle for less than two months, is a brilliant and no-nonsense police officer whose short stint witnessed unprecedented caging, arresting and relocation of criminals from Osun State.

“The hurried transfer of the CP within two months of his posting was tele-guided and orchestrated by the power that is in the political circle of Osun State who is not comfortable with his dispassionate approach to his professional calling.”

Reacting, PDP’s Director of Media, Olabamiji Oladele, described the allegation as mere propaganda and a campaign of calumny from the opposition party.

Olabamiji, in a statement, said: “The fake news credited to the state APC has no iota of truth in it. Osun PDP was and will not be involved in any act of thuggery as the administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke is stabilising the state after years of locust of the previous administration.

“No PDP member within Osogbo metropolis or any other parts of the state is involved in the such alleged incident. We suspect this report is part of a new campaign of calumny engineered by the defeated forces of yesterday to malign the new government.”