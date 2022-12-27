.

…inaugurates Ekiti PCC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

As the 2023 general elections gather momentum, the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Presidential campaign Committee, PCC, was on Tuesday inaugurated in Ekiti State, with a charge that Nigerians should vote out the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Dr Eddy Olafeso, who represented Governor Aminu Tambuwal, at the inauguration urged PDP members to work together to defeat APC and its beneficiaries in the country.

Olafeso said Nigerians have witnessed the worst Christmas ever in history, charged electorates to use their PVCs to defeat the APC and vote for Atiku and Okowa, the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Olafeso, who inaugurated the State campaign council and the state campaign manager committee, condemned the leadership styles of the APC who according to him, have plunged Nigeria into numerous problems without solutions.

In his address, the Acting Chairman, of Ekiti PDP presidential campaign council, PCC, Chief Ogundipe Makanjuola, said what is required is the unalloyed commitment to winning the presidential election in the next two months so that the PDP can revamp the battered economy of Nigeria.

Makanjuola, call on PDP supporters to go out to galvanize support for the PDP and the incoming President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general elections.

“We have been handed a very strategic task, a very challenging assignment, but by the special grace of God, it is not insurmountable, we shall succeed”

Other members inaugurated included Rt. Hon. Tunji Odeyemi, Secretary of the PCC, former lawmakers, chairmen, secretaries, BoT members, former lawmakers and serving, state youth leader, and all local government party chairmen, among others.

Ekiti PDP Management Committee, which was also inaugurated include, including Sen. Duro Faseyi, North, Mr. Diplo Anisulowo, Central and Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka, South while Mrs. Yemisi Afolabi, is the Secretary.

The event was attended by many loyalists of the party from the 16 local government councils.