Chief Emma Eneukwu, the Deputy National Chairman (South), All Progressives Congress (APC), says the party has performed beyond expectations, urging Nigerians to use the Christmas to reflect on its numerous achievements.

Eneukwu said this on Sunday in Enugu in his Christmas message, as part of his commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“We should use this season to reflect on the achievements of the APC and join in making sure that the enemies of this country, who almost looted and rendered the country dry do not come back to power.

“I want to urge Nigerians to use this period of commemorating the birth of Christ to reflect on our country and the need to make more positive progress by working hard to deliver APC during the forthcoming general election.

“We must not allow those who almost liquidated our country to get back to power again because, doing so, would mean more troubles.

“It is time to work harder so that APC will continue with her positive reformation agenda for our dear country as we have performed beyond expectations,” he said.

Eneukwu also enjoined Nigerians all over the world to emulate the principles and virtues portrayed by Jesus Christ as it was the sine quo non to having a fulfilled life.

The deputy national chairman said that this year’s celebration was one which Nigerians should embrace with happiness more than others as they had unanimously conquered their fears and working harder to make things happen.

“Christmas is always a moment of reflection on the life of Jesus Christ by Christians all over the world where we show love and kindness to all.

“Christmas is a time of spiritual reflection on the important foundations of the Christian faith; when Christians celebrate God’s love for the world through the birth of Jesus Christ.

“We use the opportunity of commemorating the nativity of Jesus to also attempt to attain purity and devotion,” he said.

Eneukwu said that as a core Christian whose faith in God was unquantifiable, he understood what this year’s celebration meant to Nigerians.

“This is because, we have through our hard work, faith and perseverance, conquered our fears, which are those things that divide us.

“Those things that have been used to create frivolous enmity between us and people from other faiths,” he added. (NAN)